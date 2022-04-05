Veteran singer D'banj and JJC Skillz embraced each other when they met recently, and it was pure love

D'banj, in the video, could be heard thanking JJC for giving him an opportunity in the beginning, stressing that he paved the way for many

Nigerian fans of the two celebrities have been left gushing as the two music stars embraced each other continuously

Nigerian music veterans D'banj and JJC Skillz have left many Nigerian blushing as they embraced each other repeatedly when they met.

D'banj, in the video, applauded JJC for giving him an opportunity at the beginning of his career as he said his story couldn't be complete without him.

D'banj goes emotional as he meets JJC Skillz. Credit: @jjcskillz

Source: Instagram

JJC spoke about how a label turned down D'banj and how his music Oliver Twist broke boundaries set for African music stars.

Sharing the video via his Instagram page, JJC wrote:

"Just bumped into the original entertainer to Bhad @iambangalee Thanks brother for making my day even better. Bigger us I pray ."

Nigerians react

Top celebrities and fans of the two music stars have since taken to the comment section to react.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

adeolufunsho:

"Humility at its peak for those who can comprehend, koko master ."

omoakin:

"Legends,a lot of people don’t know the True story behind The Afrobeats movement."

stevespotlight:

"THOSE THAT DONT KNOW Y DONT KNOW HOW BIG THIS MOMENTS ARE. TOGETHER WE RISE AND WE BUILD AWOOOOO."

andrew_bello:

"Good ❤️ I still have the promo CD back in the days @jjcskillz at the Nigerian Independence Day party in London."

champion_media_inc:

"This right here is long overdue. Am so happy to witness this. #JJCSKILLZ."

dolabillz_rapstar:

"U should certainly do a documentary, we’ll have to add the fact that you made Pu’Yanga … For us as well .. HappyBirthday Biggest Bossman ."

Source: Legit.ng