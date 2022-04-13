Popular Catholic priest, Reverend Father Oluoma Chinyere John has opened up on women who are passing through domestic violence

According to the man of God, women must run away from any man who beats them and never to endure brutalisation so as to avoid death

Father Oluoma, as he is popularly called spoke against the backdrop of the death of gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu

A Catholic priest, Reverend Father Oluoma Chinyere John has joined his voice to the call for women not to stay in marriages where the husband beats them.

Although Father Oluoma said divorce is not allowed, women should run away from a violent husband.

Run away or he will kill you

Father Oluoma's sermon is coming against the backdrop of the death of Ekwueme crooner, Osinachi Nwachukwu who was allegedly killed by her husband.

The priest wondered why the singer endured such trauma for a long time. His words:

"Your husband is beating you, he will kill you one day. Police may arrest him, but after a while, they may release him. He may even live long enough to go and remarry. And if he remarries another wicket woman, the children you suffered for, the woman will be maltreating them. Run away! There is nothing spiritual if you are staying in a marriage and you are dying gradually."

Social media users react

When the video was reposted on Instagram by @lindaikejisblog, it attracted many reactions. Here are a few of them:

@stylettenigeria said:

"Good. This is what women need from the religion they support, strength and support to leave toxic relationships."

nimgret_ reacted:

"This particular preacher always speak facts."

officialmeri_madeinheaven said:

"Padre tell them oh. Thank God I can’t even endure that cr@p , beat my father did not me, my brother’s didn’t me, I will now go and be taking it from husband’s house God forbid."

Pastor Paul Enenche speaks on abusive marriage

In another story, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Paul Enenche of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja said men should return their wives to their fathers instead of killing them.

The video in which he spoke was seen online after the death of Osinachi Nwachukwu, a lead singer in his church.

Many people who saw his message agreed with him saying, abusive marriage should be avoided.

