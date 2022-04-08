The month of April is definitely an interesting one for Nollywood actress Chika Ike as suggested by her recent luxury purchase

The Nollywood diva splashed millions of naira on a Range Rover autobiography ride as a luxury gift to herself

Chika didn’t share any news of the car on Instagram but a friend who saw the ride couldn't help but film a video and show the world

Several social media users reacted to the new car story with some making comments about her alleged relationship with Abia governor

Nollywood actress Chika Ike has added a brand new luxury automobile worth millions of naira to her garage.

The movie star stayed mum on her Instagram page but a friend, Mary Uranta, who got a first view of the massive ride couldn’t keep calm about the news.

Chika Ike cops new ride worth millions. Photo: @chikaike

Source: Instagram

An excited Uranta filmed a video of Chika’s new car on her phone while letting the actress know that she plans to share the clip on social media.

The video captured the black ride with Chika laughing heartily as her friend captured the beautiful moment on camera.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

officialjovialmum said:

"Congrats to her. I love her low key life."

iamella_isaac said:

"This lady just Dey make money & enjoy her life codedly……no social media drama."

jennifer_diares said:

"The biggest girls in Lagos no Dey make mouth… congrats babe."

nicofos65 said:

"Our governor Ikpeazu has done it again."

sir_paschal said:

"Abia state money working well..."

iamdanteefwesh said:

"Abia citizens Weldon oooo."

chimmy_afiana said:

"It’s screaming Okezie Ikpeazu."

ibhabu said:

"Very hard working congratulations love."

_kleopatrus said:

"Congratulations e go reach us too by God’s grace Gather here if u believe."

