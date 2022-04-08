A lovely star-studded video that has Naira Marley, and Ghanaian star, Black Sherif has got many social media users talking

In the video, it looked like the two singers were ready to put out a collaboration but the funny moment Poco Lee gently slapped Bella Shmurda got the attention of many

The playful slap got more buzz than the anticipated music from the two stars, as some made assumptions about what could have led to it

Ghanaian rave of the moment, Black Sherif who sang the trending song Hands in the Air looks set to team up with Nigerian star, Naira Marley.

A video that looked like a studio session where they discussed the modalities of the collabo has emerged online with Naira Marley accompanied by some of his countrymen.

Naira Marley and Black Sherif chill together. Credit @blacksherif_ @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

In the feel-good video, Poco Lee appeared to have tapped Bella Shmurda in the face and Nigerians can't stop talking about the funny moment.

The friendly slap got more attention than the music that is coming from the duo.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users in the country have reacted differently to the video of Black Sherif and Naira Marley as they paid attention to Poco Lee's slap on Bella Shmurda's face.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Blier_maxwell:

"Who dey slap Bella?"

Makie_philips:

"Burna boy would have been a good collabo."

Olowe_007:

"Because Bella too like Yoruba."

Iam_leeshawn:

"I like the fact his always chilling in 9ja... e get sense Ghana fit spoil the talent."

Buzy_fingerz121:

"He don talk wetin pass hin mouth be that so he must collect."

Tenduofficial:

"Wait ooh na bellashumuda de slap so."

Wande Coal and Buju freestyle to new song while in car

Legit.ng previously reported that Wande Coal and Buju gave their fans something to be excited about after a video of them emerged online.

The two acts were freestyling to lovely music as they rode together and fans couldn't stop talking about their amazing talents.

Buju gave the chorus and Wande blessed the unreleased song with his lovely voice.

Source: Legit.ng