Nigerian singer Davido was at an event recently and a young man decided to make a video of him while he was eating

Instead of resorting to violence or sending his people, the singer silently asked if everything was right with the guy's head

Davido's subtle but brutal gesture got people dropping hilarious interpretations for and comments online

Popular Nigerian star, Davido has sparked reactions online after a video of the moment he changed it for a young man made the rounds online.

The singer was at an event with some of his people and he picked a piece of the food in his mouth to eat.

Davido asked if the person that recorded him was alright Photo credit: @davido/@gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

While taking a quick sweep of the area, Davido noticed that someone was recording him and he politely gestured in a manner that asked if the person's was in their right senses.

Of course, the gesture was enough to stop the young man from recording the singer.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

oparah_somzy:

"He just asked if u Dey ment politely"

alilonu_favourrrr:

"Even the change Dey sexy "

myselfdefense_ng:

"E ask am, Shey u dey ment nii? Person no fit chop in peace?"

oaolumiere_ng:

"I heard “come you dey mad?” loud and clear "

majestysempire:

" very subtle response. Davido is a kind man at the end of the day."

shmurda2342:

"The changing sweet'

chekwube_okafor_chekwus:

"People will never keep their phone!! They wants to record everything.. this our generation eeh."

mickeyzaiy:

"Man was like “Wetin happen na, you no get sense” "

astoldbymatie:

"Yes, he no like nonsense what kind content you dey create recording someone while they eat??? No be performance sha!"

