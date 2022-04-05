Oluwatoye Bamgboye, a man who tried to jump inside the Lagos Lagoon in a suicide attempt has been rescued

The 67-year-old man who had made the attempt on his birthday was rescued by officials of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) who were on patrol of the 3rd Mainland Bridge

Oluwatoye had taken the decision to end his life owing to a personal problem and because his wife abandoned him

In the afternoon of Tuesday, April 5, men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) rescued a man named Oluwatoye Bamgboye who was on the verge of jumping inside the Lagos Lagoon in a suicide attempt.

RRS officials on patrol of the 3rd Mainland Bridge caught up with the 67-year-old man who wanted to end it all on Tuesday being his birthday due to a personal problem.

He was rescued by officials of the RRS on patrol. Photo Credit: Peeter Viisimaa

Source: Getty Images

In a statement released by RRS on Facebook, the elderly man lamented that his wife abandoned him due to his problems.

The problem reduced Oluwatoye to penury

According to RRS' statement, Oluwatoye who hails from Oju – Ore, Ogun state said he resorted to selling his house, land and car in abid to solve the problem but all proved abortive.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He went on to get a loan, but the problem still lingered.

Oluwatoye added that he went on to secure a job but was informed on resumption that it had been given to someone else.

The man said:

"Today being my birthday, I have decided to end it all. The burden and the frustration is too much for me to bear.

"My wife has abandoned me in the process.”

Oluwatoye has been taken to Adekunle Police Station while they make efforts to contact his family members.

Social media reactions

Oluwaseun Joseph said:

"Well done RRS! If the story narrated is true, philantrophists should please come to his aid and give him the hope to live again because he is emotionally dead."

Elvis Wilson said:

"The hardship in Nigeria is just too much and unfortunately our leaders care less about the masses.

"Thanks for saving this soul."

Ayodele Emmanuel said:

"Hummmm may God of abraham God of Israel in his infinite mercy bring back all ur lost and returned u back with a heart that filled with joy ijn."

21-year-old diploma jumps into Lagos Lagoon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 21-year-old diploma holder had jumped into the Lagos Lagoon.

After leaving home on the morning of the ill-fated Tuesday, Olalekan, who until his disappearance was a worker at Alaro City, a mega estate along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, headed to his girlfriend's apartment and told her to take care of their 1-year-old baby because they may never see each other again.

It was gathered that before he left home, his family members tried to stop him after he strangely told them that he was going without explaining what he meant.

Source: Legit.ng