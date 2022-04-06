The latest Forbes list indicates that Kanye West's nett worth has increased and the wealthy rapper is now worth an estimated $2 billion (N1 trillion)

According to reports, the hip-hop mogul's net worth increased in the past year due to his lucrative fashion and music businesses

Some social media users took to The Shade Room's comment section and praised their fave for being business-minded, while others argued that he's worth more than $2 billion

Kanye West just keeps getting wealthier. The superstar's nett worth has increased. According to reports, the wealthy US rapper is now worth an estimated $2 billion (N1 trillion).

Kanye West’s nett worth has increased to N1 trillion. Image: @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

The Shade Room reports that the Flashing Lights hitmaker's wealth drastically increased in 2021 thanks to his music and fashion businesses.

The outlet reports on Instagram that according to Forbes, the controversial hip-hop mogul's nett worth went up due to his Yeezy Gap collaboration, his multi-million deal with Adidas and by owning 100% ownership of his Yeezy sneaker line.

Social media users took to the comment section to share their thoughts on their fave's business moves. Some even claimed that Kanye West is worth more than $2 billion.

Yunglukekang:

"Say what you want but dude excels every time!"

Heyyy_professor:

"When no one else believes in you. Believe in yourself."

Chichiforshort:

"Crazy to see this after seeing his documentary. His mom knew he would be something big."

Belle_ame_kee_:

"This man literally manifested his entire life!"

_R.flemister:

"And this is why I LOVE HIM! Always have, always will! YE!"

Sheisbeccastar:

"Y’all call him crazy I call him a billionaire genius."

Cowtownexotics:

"I bet he really got more."

Mvm_cyco:

"Ye said he been worth more than that, please."

