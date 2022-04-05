Kanye West introduced his new girlfriend Chaney Jones to some of his family members who attended a family gathering recently

In one of the clips doing the rounds on social media, the superstar can be seen introducing the stunner to his grandma, who then hugs her

Social media users expressed happiness after seeing the clip and shared that they're happy the US rapper has found love after his public divorce from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has introduced his new boo, Chaney Jones, to some of his family members. The superstar surprised his family when he attended a clan gathering recently.

Kanye West has introduced Chaney Jones to his family. Image: @chaneyjonesssss, @kanyewest

Source: Instagram

The wealthy rapper took Chaney along with him to the ceremony. In one of the videos doing the rounds online, Ye introduces the stunner to his grandma.

The Shade Room took to social media and posted more clips and snaps from the family gathering. The outlet captioned the post:

"Aww! #KanyeWest recently surprised some of his family and took his girlfriend #ChaneyJones along with him!"

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Social media users are happy to see the Can't Tell Me Nothing rapper moving on after his nasty public divorce from Kim Kardashian. Peeps shared that they're happy he's hanging around his family and friends a lot since the break-up with his baby mama.

chune.fr wrote:

"The healing of Ye. Love this."

ziyyona said:

"I think he actually likes her."

ly.robin commented:

"I like her, she’s very lowkey and plays her role."

diorbrat444 wrote:

"I feel like this is the type of energy he needs around him."

totalllly_t said:

"He’s healing. He needed to be around his own family."

jefa_martinez commented:

"And they look like they like her too."

_bossmango wrote:

"Maybe that’s who he wants to be with, let him be happy."

good_vibes_only76 added:

"We just want Ye to be happy."

Kanye West wins 2 Grammy Awards, ties with Jay-Z on 24 each

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that Kanye West has bagged two more Grammy Awards. The US rapper is now officially tied with his mentor Jay-Z when it comes to the Grammys wins.

The hitmaker and Jigga now each have 24 Grammy Awards each in their trophy cabinets. Even though Ye was absent at the ceremony, the superstar still got two accolades.

Kanye won the best melodic rap performance category for Hurricane and took the best rap song with Jail. According to Rap301, Kanye and Beyoncé's hubby are now tied for the most Grammys ever won by a rap artist.

Source: Legit.ng