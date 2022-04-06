Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele sparked mixed reactions when she stated her reasons for not putting out the faces of her twin children

The actress felt the kids need to live their normal lives away from the public eyes and they will show their faces when they are old enough and decided to be known

She further said after all people see her own face, her husband's, and their home they should make do with that for now, Nigerians have reacted to her statement

Ace movie star, Funke Akindele during a recent interview with popular blogger, Jide Okonjo gave her reasons for not showing her twin children's faces despite pressure from her teeming fans.

Funke felt after all the demanding fans get to see her home, her husband's face and the back view of the children and she wondered how that is private life.

Funke Akindele states reasons for not revealing her twins' faces. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The actress further stated that the kids will show their faces when it is time:

"When they are old enough, they should show their faces if they want to. But for now, I don’t want them to show their faces. I want them to have their lives and enjoy it.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Their dad and I are already in the public eye. They are children, don’t forget. They are children . They are vulnerable so you have to just keep them away, keep them safe."

Read her full interview below:

Nigerians react differently to Funke's interview

Social media users across the country have taken to the comment section of the post to react to Funke Akindele's decision not to show her kids' faces.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Dike_nkechi_tina:

"No problem, even Beyonce tire."

Queenbee_hairempire:

"She just want the kids to have a normal life without any favoritism."

_Aniscooser:

"That’s a good decision. When they grow up, they can show their face. This reminds me of Nadia Buari."

Ij_oil_perfumes:

"A wise decision if you ask me."

Bby33y247:

"Better before then use your kids trend for IG."

Misshils0011:

"She is right. A lot of people no too get sense for this Obasanjo internet, they troll for a living."

Funke Akindele almost moved to tears after attending her kids' Xmas party

Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele shared an emotional post on social media as she gushed about her twin boys.

The movie star attended her children's Christmas party and almost broke down in tears as the kids have the fun of their lives.

Funke remembered all the women who are still looking up to God for children and showered them with prayers.

Source: Legit.ng