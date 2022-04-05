American rapper, Olubowale Victor Akintimehin better known as Wale is the latest international star to react to the infamous Wizkid's Grammy award loss

The rapper opined that Wizkid's hit single with Tems, Essence deserved not just one Grammy award but multiple of them

Nigerians have taken to Wale's page to react to his comments about Essence not winning any Grammy award

Popular American rapper of Nigerian descent, Olubowale Victor Akitimehin with the stage name Wale has taken to his Twitter page to react to Wizkid's Grammy award loss.

Wale wondered how the singer's popular hit, Essence wouldn't win multiple Grammy awards after it lost the categories in which it was nominated.

Wale reacts to Wizkid's Grammy loss. Credit: @wale @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The rapper expressed his displeasure over the decision as he wondered why Wizkid's Essence will not win the Grammys.

According to him:

"Essence should have multiple Grammys."

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Wale's tweet about Essence

Twitter users across the country have reacted differently to Wale's comment about Wizkid's Essence not winning the Grammys.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments on the tweet, read below:

__Daviee_:

"Wizkid still remains the Greatest ever out of Africa."

DanielRegha:

"Wizkid doesn't need to win a Grammy to prove his worth, y'all should stop acting like Grammy is a big deal; That's just an ¤rdinary award which is highly ¤verrated nowadays. No-one uses Grammy to rate the importance of an artiste, people use their body of work & their impacts."

Iam_Sleekchick:

"Essence was supposed to be nominated for “song of the year” but because Wizkid is black they robbed him and gave him another category but they robbed him again and gave it to an unknown song. How did this song win over Essence?"

PaulChike6:

"If we are being honest."

