Nigerian veteran rapper MI Abaga has sparked reactions on social media as he revealed his next plan after he recently unveiled his fiancee

MI, in a statement, expressed excitement over his next music project as he stressed that it was so good that it could win a Grammy award

The rapper's statement, however, didn't sit well with many Nigerians who are still angry that Wizkid didn't win a Grammy despite bagging two nominations

Nigerian veteran rapper MI Abaga may have stirred reactions online after revealing his dream of winning a Grammy award.

MI, in a post he shared via his Twitter handle, talked about his next album, which he believes was so good that it might bag a Grammy.

MI wrote:

"And now that that is all over… music coming soon. Now I can focus so I release this album properly.. because it is a classic. Might win a Grammy.. I appreciate your patience ♥️."

MI's statement, however, didn't sit down well with many Nigerians who are still angry after Wizkid failed to bag a Grammy Award at the 64th edition of the prestigious show despite being nominated in two categories.

ice____sammy:

"Which Grammy #wizkid no win nah you won win."

conyyy_a:

"All this their MI self don get mind oh, any small thing them go say Grammy Na them Wizkid cause this thing."

tobsyb:

"Everybody sha wn win Grammy."

real_berrymontana:

"Everybody want win Grammy make una calm down grammy go reach all of us."

abuja_kayamata:

"Lol EGBON puchline ojawo mo."

LiBRADGoat:

"Because you win woman heart you con think say you go win Grammy, ok oh."

biggteemzy:

"You guys should stop chasing after Grammy just do your best, Grammy will chase after you."

MI set to get married

The popular veteran rapper announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Eniola, with a beautiful video.

MI who has been private about his love life revealed that it was time to share his little joy with the world.

The music star and Eniola started dating in December 2020 and the video he shared captured moments from the talking stage, to when Eniola agreed to be his woman and everything built up to the engagement.

