A viral video of an uncle entertaining some party guests have stirred massive reactions on social media

The uncle thrilled the crowd with his dance moves as he whines like an Indian lady to thrill the audience

Don Jazzy shared the video on his Instagram page because the uncle danced to Ayra Starr's hit, Good Samaritan, and Nigerians have reacted differently to the video

A man who doubles as a belly dancer and a waist whiner has sparked massive reactions on social media.

The man who is mature enough to be called an uncle wowed some white people who were party guests with his mesmerizing dancing skills.

Uncle dances to Good Samaritan. Credit: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

The uncle danced to Ayra Starr's hit, Good Samaritan and Don Jazzy felt the need to share it with his followers on Instagram.

In the video, the uncle moved rhythmically to Good Samaritan beats in typical Indian lady fashions and Nigerians can't stop talking about him.

Don Jazzy felt the uncle owned the Good Samaritan song with his amazing dancing moves:

"Na this Uncle get this bloody Samaritan song."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the dancing uncle video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the dancing uncle's video, most of them commended him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Julietibrahim:

"He really loves this song. Pls @ayrastarr @donjazzy let him be in her next music video as the lead dancer."

Mreshio:

"This uncle na moooooood."

Kemismallzz:

"Love it so much.To be able to dance so freely."

Andreachikachukwu:

"Uncle did not come to play love his vibe ooh."

Natalie_okorie:

"From dancing in his room to dancing on stage."

Efexyy:

"He has ensured no one on tik tok, ever forgets this song,for the rest of our lives."

