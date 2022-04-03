A kid rocked his body to CKay's Nwantiti song as he stood and danced before a big TV screen at home

While dancing, the kid kept checking out his back to see if he was making all the moves well in a video that has gone viral

Many people who reacted to his clip found it very funny as some said that the baby most probably loved the song playing

A hilarious video of a baby in front of a flat-screen TV as the child tried to copy the moves of the dancer on the screen got people laughing.

As a lady on the screen made moves, the baby placed his hands on the shelf and rocked his waist to CKay's Love Nwantiti.

The baby rolls his waist in a very funny way. Photo source: @babiesview

Source: Instagram

Funny baby

During the performance, the kid kept looking over his shoulders to check if he was dancing well. It was such a hilarious sight.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1 million views with more than 10,000 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

jpmurphy89 said:

"Those moves you be getting."

fiona.tsw said:

"@len1.gr when I realize it's Friday and I'm doing sports."

tieytiie said:

"Syg see this one, imagine our baby dance like this @blsn_stnly."

sharon.blunt.52 said:

"He loved that song he dance well on it."

allisonbenjamin4323 said:

"Little one has the moves alright now!"

missveefranklin said:

"I’ve laughed so much till my side is hurting!!!"

_nicolenixon said

"When music hit, you feel no pain."

its_mytime2shine said:

"That must be a tiny person and not a baby."

promotoraxochitl said:

"Lol. I can’t stop laughing. He really loves to dance."

Little girl shows off happy feet dance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a popular Nigerian kid model and dancer, Oluwadarasimi Oluwaseun, showed off her moves to Naira Marley's Mafo song.

In a video reposted by Tunde Ednut on Instagram, the kid amazed many with the way she was able to pull the trending happy feet dance.

What got her so much attention was the relative ease she showed off the happy feet moves as if they are easy.

Source: Legit.ng