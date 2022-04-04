Former Davido's signee, Yonda seemed to have crossed his boundaries over his comments about Wizkid losing the Grammy awards

Yonda felt the Grammy isn't for corny songs and albums and he got a reply from one of Wizkid's associates, Roy Emmanuel Obinna

Roy feels it is not wild to drag a Grammy winner for not winning another on especially if the dragging is coming from someone like Yonda

A former Davido's signee, Yonda, and a Wizkid's associate, Roy Emmanuel Obinna, gave fans something to talk about after they both react to the Starboy's Grammy award loss.

Yonda threw shades at Wizkid for losing the Grammy award and declared that his songs were corny that is full of hypes.

Wizkid's associate drags Yonda. Credit: @rayofdestiny @yonda_music

Reacting to Yonda's comments, Roy took to his Instagram story channel to lampoon him and declared that he hasn't even won the Headies award:

"Dragging a Grammy winner for not winning another Grammy is wild bro lol e come be person wey never win headies."

Check out their posts below:

Nigerians react to Yonda and Roy's exchange

Social media users have reacted differently to Yonda and Roy's comment about Wizkid's Grammy loss, most of them take sides.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Heismiles:

"God abeg! omo this one na “if you talk you collect” I love this."

Realujunwamandy_:

"Nawa o!!! Make all of una rest abeg."

Symply_janee:

"Werey wey Portable blow pass wan come open mouth for where wiz dey."

Aries.cx_:

"How does Wizkid loss make davido greater?"

Blaccquin:

"Yonda using Wizzy to trend, even Headies no sabi you."

Starboyscotty:

"Don’t mind him that’s why his career didn’t pass where it is."

Comedian Isoko Boy bitterly rants over Wizkid's Grammy loss

Legit.ng previously reported that comedian Isoko Boy expressed his heartfelt displeasure with the organisers of the Grammy awards.

The funnyman wondered what Beninois str, Angelique Kidjo sang to deserve winning the award of Nigerian star, Wizkid.

Isoko Boy further placed a curse on the Grammys, Nigerians reacted differently to his rant over Wizkid's Grammy award loss.

Source: Legit.ng