Nigerians are more than thankful that they still have representation at the FIFA world cup even if the Super Eagles’ team didn’t make it

Singer Davido is currently in Qatar and he joined other artistes for the first worldwide performance of the World Cup theme song

Many heaped accolades on the superstar as they mentioned how proud he has made them as Nigerians

Nigerian music star David Adeleke aka Davido has once again done his countrymen proud and given many a strong reason to celebrate with him.

Amid the sour mood of the Super Eagles not qualifying for the FIFA world cup finals, many are celebrating Davido for being a part of the official theme song.

Davido performs FIFA World Cup theme song in Qatar.

Source: Instagram

The music star didn’t just drop a verse on the track but also flew down to Qatar where he joined other artistes for the worldwide premiere and first performance of the track.

Davido spotted with Idris Elba

In his usual fashion, Davido shared the beautiful experience with his fans and followers via his official Instastory channel.

The singer shared a video that captured him chilling backstage with Hollywood actor, Idris Elba, just before he graced the stage.

Watch the clip below:

Davido performs Hayya Hayya

Another video captured the 30BG musician on stage alongside colleagues Tridinida Cardona and Aisha who also featured on the track.

The Nigerian star gave an action-packed performance that left many impressed.

Watch a video of his performance below:

Davido's fans react

omoh_billz said:

"001 biggest in the game."

musa_salahudeen said:

"Am crying❤️.. May Almighty continue to bless you and we your fans too❤️.... On God."

bright_.ng said:

"This is huge for Africa!! Big ups to 001, Africa owes you a lot."

bright_carlos_ said:

"Bro the world literally watching this right now ."

bigsam175 said:

"Davido to the world. I love you my Gee."

30BG fan shades Wizkid and Burna Boy

