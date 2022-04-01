A 30BG fan has sparked reactions on social media over Davido's latest achievement as he featured on the soundtrack for FIFA world cup

The fan pointed out that while Wizkid and Burna Boy sang a song named after a prestigious football award, Ballon d'Or, it was Davido FIFA chose

The statement has since sparked another round of debate among the fans of the three singers on social media

It appears the rivalry between Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy's fans on who has achieved more between the three superstars wouldn't be ending anytime soon.

This comes after a Twitter user and popular fan of Davido identified as Tife pointed out that while Wizkid and Burna Boy sang a song named after Ballon d'Or, it was Davido FIFA invited to sing on the soundtrack of this year's world football.

Davido's fan shades Wizkid & Burna Boy. Credit: @davido @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Tife wrote:

"Na two people sing Baloon D’or, na another person FIFA call to sing for World Cup."

Nigerians react

The tweet has since sparked mixed reactions online, and Legit.ng captured some of them.

_life_of_didi:

"Highest paid won't like this."

shanu_toby:

"This Wizzy and davido drama no fit end lailai."

chichi_blogs:

"Stop this nonsense please. They are all winning, stop creating hate among them."

faithalex2017:

"If u great u don't fight God will always fight u, congrats OBO."

iamsylvia_sylviatalks:

"They are all recognized globally na una no wan unite una self ‍♀️ they make money we fans make noise "

_ifeco:

"Una don start issa lie na him call FIFA."

m__shevy:

"Rephrase boss ‘na another person pay fifa to sing for World Cup’.''

official_glorioux:

"Am so sure wizkid told them he was busy."

awee_009:

"Oya make he use am collect Grammy nah."

Davido gets featured on FIFA World Cup soundtrack

Fans of Davido were over the moon as their favourite created history as the first Nigerian artiste to be featured on the official Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup soundtrack.

The singer took to his Instagram story channel with a cover for the song which he worked on with two other African artistes.

On Twitter, Davido expressed how honoured he is to have worked on the International project.

