Family members, friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry trooped down to the Ikorodu residence of late Nollywood actor Dejo Tunfulu

Some colleagues of the comic entertainer spoke to journalists as they reminisced about their time with the actor and prayed for his family

More condolence messages poured in from fans of the late Nollywood actor while others shared fond memories

Colleagues in the Yoruba wing of the Nigerian movie industry stormed the Ikorodu residence of late actor Kunle Adetokunbo popular known as Dejo.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Kunle Afod shared the news of his sudden demise during the early hours of Friday, April 1.

Colleagues storm Ikorodu residence of late actor Dejo Tunfulu. Photo: @dejomania/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Afod had posted a photo of the comic actor with a caption that read:

“You posted this few days ago Dejo HaaaaaaaaaThis is so sad PressyTunfuluDaddy Junior. Still can’t believe this.”

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Following the confirmation of his demise, many showed up at his house in a bid to show their final respects and sympathise with his family.

Speaking to the press, veteran actress Taiwo Akinwande better known as Wunmi recounted how she had heard the news during the early hours of the day and was almost in belief.

Wunmi said she thought it was an April fool’s prank until the individual who informed her said she should check social media.

The actress went on to pray for the deceased and the family members he left behind.

A video shared by Goldmyne TV captured the sad mood at Dejo’s residence. Watch below:

More condolence messages pour in for late Dejo Tunfulu

official_kingsband said:

"May his soul Rest In Peace."

murainaakeemolatunji said:

"I do follow him & comment on most of posts on Instagram... He was a lovely , lively & humble Guy. God knows best."

beautifiedcrown said:

"May his Creator accept his soul and forgive his shortcomings ."

real_floxyyy said:

"Everyone has good things to say about you when you die."

bestlifelappysoguns said:

"May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace IJMNX ✌ It is well IJMNX."

Toyin Abraham, Biodun Okeowo, others mourn Dejo on social media

Legit.ng reported that movie stars like Biodun Okeowo, Kunle Afod, among others, broke down following the death of veteran actor Dejo Tunfulu.

Okeowo, in a post via her social media page, said her heart was shattered as she put on hold every other post she had wanted to share with her followers.

This came after the report went viral that the veteran actor was dead, with many of his fans paying their last respect to the actor.

Source: Legit.ng