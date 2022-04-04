Actress Iyabo Ojo was among colleagues who showed up to support colleague Femi Adebayo for his recent movie premiere event

The actress adhered strictly to the dress theme of the night as she attended the premiere dressed as Queen Amina of the 16th century

Iyabo’s look left many impressed and her comment section was flooded with words of commendation for her and the designer, Toyin Lawani

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is not strange to the concept of costume parties and this explains why she almost stole the show at Femi Adabyo’s premiere for his King of Thieves movie.

The theme of the night was tagged ‘Epic & Dangerous’ and the 44-year-old movie star went above and beyond to deliver a masterpiece look.

Iyabo Ojo attends Femi Adebayo's premiere as Queen Amina. Photo: @iyaboojofespris/@segun_wealth

Source: Instagram

Iyabo teamed up with her friend and celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, to bring the legendary Queen Amina of the 19th century back to life.

The actress rocked a red flowing gown inspired by an artwork of Queen Amina.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

To complete her suspension of reality, the actress also arrived at the venue on a horse and even had a sword to complement her look.

See a video and photo below:

Social media users hail Iyabo

beret_republic said:

"A visual representation of IYABO OJO herself beautiful and fierce no one comes close."

lizwazobia said:

"I too love this woman.. she's good at what she does..."

valentinahsuga said:

"Mama you’re the real dangerous oya clear road their father! Give them."

b_darlene2317 said:

"I knew she will definitely kill it and she did no be the one wey dem go say dress code: epic wey some pple will wear wedding gown."

__queenfeeah__ said:

"Queen Amina of ZazzauWe Zaria people greet you specially ma."

Iyabo Ojo recreates Portable's Zazu video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo got people dropping accolades after she recreated a neat version of Portable's song Zazu with Olamide and Poco Lee.

The movie star delved into the different elements in her gear to bring each unique singer to life according to how they appeared in the video.

Fans and colleagues of Iyabo Ojo could not help but gush over the creativity and reiterate that she indeed is the queen of TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng