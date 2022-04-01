BBNaija’s star Whitemoney has gotten social media users talking after a video of his recording session surfaced online

The singer was spotted on his feet making funny sounds into the mic as a producer worked at the other end of the room

Social media users were left unimpressed with the recording process and many urged Whitemoney to shift his focus elsewhere

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Whitemoney continues to chase his dreams of becoming a top music star even amid heavy criticisms.

Just recently, the Shina Ya Eyes season winner got members of the online community talking after a video of his recording session surfaced on social media.

Whitemoney appeared completely in the zone as he made funny voices into the microphone with a producer working behind the scenes.

Check out the clip as spotted online below:

Social media users react to Whitemoney's video

the_wallpaperrrrrr said:

"My own is God will judge whoever told him to start music."

albert.berry01 said:

"God you said affliction shall not rise the second time, this one don Dey rise again."

bigman_hefty said:

" he Dey record rubbish #dem need block am make he no go upload this rubbish."

smart_wears_collections_ said:

"When u watch too much of South African movies."

peterxgram said:

"Make this guy just forget music abeg. You don deceive us for bbn you no fit deceive us again for music, e no go work."

anike.olaitan0 said:

"Lol wahala me wey no know anytng about musi sef e b like na egungun intro e won sing."

stil_ez said:

"Please and please whitemoney rest go and eat your money please."

Whitemoney shares grass to grace story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija's season 6 winner, Whitemoney, jumped on singer Skales' Nobody to Somebody challenge.

The reality star shared the story of his humble beginning when things were rough for him and his mother.

Whitemoney also disclosed that he used to pack faeces and gutters with his hands while living in Kaduna.

In his words:

"What I did basically was I literally helped the whole compound and the other compound to pack their faeces and use my hand to clear the gutter at the back of the house so the water can flow."

