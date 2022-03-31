Kanye West has purchased a N114 milion bag for her girlfriend Chaney Jones after she insisted on the handbag which is currently out of circulation

The expensive Hermes Birkin bag is silver metallic Chèvre leather with palladium hardware, it will be delivered to Jones on Tuesday

It is not the first time the Donda rapper has purchased Hermes Birkin; in December 2021, he bought five for his then-lover Julia fox

American rapper Kanye West is alleged to have bought a N114 million Hermes Birkin bag for his latest girlfriend Chaney Jones, who is a dead ringer for his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye buys Chaney Hermes

According to sources who spoke to Page Six, the 24-year-old model reportedly wanted this specific handbag.

The rapper, 44, watched the bag, which is silver metallic Chèvre leather with palladium hardware, be delivered to Jones in Houston Tuesday night.

Chaney reportedly put in the request, wanted this exact version of the bag.

Not Kanye's first time

Kanye is no stranger to the world of Hermés; In February, he purchased five Birkins for then-girlfriend Julia Fox and her friends for her 31st birthday.

The Yeezy founder commissioned personal shopper and stylist Michelle Lovelace to secure the goods.

“They decided to do a Birkin, and he definitely wanted to stick with an exotic, which is how she ended up getting the ostrich. And then the next day, they were like, ‘Wait, we actually want to get more,’ because he wants to gift all her close friends one, too. I was like, no way. I couldn’t believe it at first” Lovelace told the outlet.

Kanye confirms romance with Chaney Jones

Legit.ng previously reported that the Donda rapper, 44, shared a screenshot from The Shade Room to his Instagram that featured a paparazzi photo with Chaney, People reported.

The caption of the screenshot reads:

"It appears #Ye and his new boo #ChaneyJones are going strong."

The loved-up photo shows Kanye with the 24-year-old model as they appear to go shopping.

In his own caption, the estranged father of four simply used a black heart emoji.

In addition to the heart on his own Instagram, the rapper added a black heart emoji in the comments section of The Shade Room's post.

