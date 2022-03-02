Kanye West went on Instagram to post his first photo with new flames Chaney Jones, who bears a striking resemblance with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian

The 44-year-old used a black heart emoji to caption a paparazzi photo, originally shared by The Shade Room, of him and the model together

This comes just days after the two were spotted shopping together in Miami; a day before this, Chaney shared a selfie of her cosying up to Ye

US rapper Kanye West is seemingly going Instagram official with his rumoured girlfriend.

Kanye West posts first photo with Chaney Jones. Photo: Kanye West.

The Donda rapper, 44, shared a screenshot from The Shade Room to his Instagram page on Tuesday, March 1, that features a recent paparazzi photo with Chaney Jones, People reported.

The caption of the screenshot reads:

"It appears #Ye and his new boo #ChaneyJones are going strong."

The loved-up photo shows Kanye with the 24-year-old model as they appear to go shopping.

In his own caption, West simply used a black heart emoji.

In addition to the heart on his own Instagram, the rapper added a black heart emoji in the comments section of The Shade Room's post.

On her side, Chaney wrote:

"My love," alongside a black heart emoji and fingers crossed emoji.

Kanye and Chaney cosy selfie

Legit.ng reported that on Monday, February 28, the young model shared a photo cosying up to the Yeezy founder on her Instagram Stories.

The pair rocked all black, with Kardashian's lookalike donning a classic tank top and sunglasses, and Kanye wearing a leather jacket.

Chaney kept her caption short and sweet with a black heart Emoji to match their attire. The photo caused quite a stir on social media.

Kanye leaves Donda 2 party with Chaney

Kanye and the beauty were spotted shopping in Miami on Thursday, February 24.

Kanye, who was in the city for a performance experience of his latest album Donda 2, was photographed rocking a hoodie, jeans, and tall boots while walking with his hand behind Chaney.

The Instagram model rocked a skintight, all-black ensemble with sleek sneakers, a black handbag, and oversised mirrored sunglasses.

