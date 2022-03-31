Singer Yemi Alade joined fellow ladies to talk about ‘bedroom matters’ and she had a lot to share to the surprise of many

The Johnny singer mentioned how it’s so sad when a man has a big ‘manhood’ and doesn’t know how to use it to pleasure a woman

Yemi equally demonstrated how she would have a conversation with a lover who isn’t satisfying her in bed

Singer Yemi Alade is currently trending on social media and it has nothing to do with her job as a music superstar.

The singer was a guest on the Lip Service Podcast and she joined some other ladies to talk about matters of ‘the other room’.

Yemi Alade shares how she tells a man who is bad in bed. Photo: @yemialade

Source: Instagram

A portion of the interview which is making the rounds on social media captured Yemi talking about how the size of manhood matters when it comes to pleasuring a woman.

She mentioned how it can be so sad when there are men who are heavily endowed but lack the skill and creativity in using it to the benefit of their female partners.

A different portion of the video also captured the Johnny singer demonstrating how she would have a conversation with a lover who isn’t performing up to par in bed.

Watch the video as sighted online below:

Reactions from social media users

facetious_69 said:

"That's not sad help him help you simple tell him how to do it right better to tell truth then to comfort him with a lie right."

_iamsheila__ said:

"Nawa o..Abeg no be fornication matter dey do us for Nigeria now..heat too much right now."

fashion_magicblog said:

"The advantage of marrying a virgin girl or guy is that they don't know if you are good or not, anyhow it comes they will accept it that way."

iamola33 said:

"Una no go kill we men.. we go hustle finish to make una happy still go learn how to use our thing to please una . Omo any girl wey tell me this kind rubbish I go just tell am make she kuku Dey teach me how to use my own thin."

roselineakang said:

"Na them Sabi. Abeg Heat want to finish me here."

adesuwamomodu said:

"I will tell you my mind straight."

Source: Legit.ng