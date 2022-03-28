Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has stirred massive reactions when he reacted to a trending video on social media

Bobrisky referred to himself as a woman as he reacted to a video of a female fan who grabbed singer, Ruger while he is performing on stage

The effeminate celebrity condemned the lady and commended Ruger's reaction to the assault, Nigerians have engaged in his tweet even though he switched off its comment section

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has expressed his dissatisfaction at a lady who indecently touched music star, Ruger while he is performing on stage.

The effeminate celebrity took to his Twitter page to react to the trending video that got Ruger to drop his microphone and walked off the stage after the humiliating moment.

Bobrisky reacts to Ruger's video. Credit: @bobrisky222 @rugerofficial

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky tweeted that he is angry about the video and faulted the lady for going to such an extent:

"I'm angry over that video. The girl was very wrong to grab Ruger like that."

He also commended Ruger for his reaction of not retaliating and controlling himself"

"I think Ruger needs to borrow small self control to his senior colleague because that one for beat that girl straight."

Check out his tweet below:

Nigerians quote Bobrisky's tweet

Bobrisky deactivated the comment section of the tweet but Nigerians quoted his tweet to react to his opinion about Ruger's video.

Legit.ng picked some of the quotes, read below:

Loverboynn:

"Why you off comment."

Heavyblue_:

"He turned off comment, why nau, i want to laugh small this night."

AlphafemaleTT:

"Why does she type like a primary school student?"

RealTonyobinna:

"Wetin this finished guy dey talk?"

Ossy_Whyse:

"Idris be like bomb dey your head."

Ruger storms out of stage after lady grabbed his manhood

Legit.ng previously reported that a video of Ruger's nasty encounter with a female fan made rounds on social media.

The overbearing fan had reached for the singer's private part in the middle of his performance and grabbed him inappropriately.

Ruger immediately yanked her hand off, managed to control his anger before he stormed off the stage, Nigerians reacted differently to the video.

