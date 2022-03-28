Popular rapper CDQ has reacted to Ruger's decision to end his performance during a show on Sunday night

CDQ, in what looks like a shade at Ruger, referred to him as a boy while telling him to learn from Nigerian international singer Wizkid

The rapper's reaction has since sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some stressing that everyone can't be the same

Veteran Nigerian indigenous rapper CDQ has since sparked mixed reactions on social media after sharing his take on what happened to Mavin's artiste Ruger during a show on Sunday, March 27.

CDQ stressed that Ruger should have continued the show irrespective of what happened as the singer and other upcoming singers need to learn from Nigerian music star Wizkid.

CDQ says Ruger needs to learn from Wizkid. Credit: @Wizkidayo @Cdqolowo @Rugerofficial

Source: Instagram

The veteran rapper wrote via his Instagram page:

"Ruger no dey act like ase, something we you suppose kasara wey n continue dey vibe dey go.. a lot of new boys need to learn from Wizkidayo well well."

Nigerians react as CDQ says Ruger needs to learn from Wizkid

CDQ's statement has since sparked reactions on social media, and Legit.ng captured some of the reactions see them below:

lingeriebytemmy:

"That’s a gutter behavior he shouldn’t take that,I stand with Ruger✌️."

theofficial_romio_:

"Do you think is easy to become a super Star ⭐️, you gas tolerate a lot, i understand it painful though, but he gats keeps the vibes going, because you can’t displease others because of one person ."

benybentz:

"Everybody must not be the same oga. If that was done to a lady, will you say she should freestyle?

Ruga did the right thing. Make woman hold you for preek make you see as e be."

endsarsnownow_:

"Everyone will never be the same , you are talking from your point of view , other people also think you need to learn from other artist too , we are all different ."

Ruger storms out of stage after a female fan grabs his manhood

Some male musicians have no problem with female fans touching their body parts during performances but the case is entirely different for young music star, Ruger.

The Dior crooner had a nasty encounter with a fan and it was captured in a video making the rounds on social media.

During the performance of his hit song, Dior, Ruger got closer to the edge of the stage and a female fan used the opportunity to harass him.

Source: Legit.ng