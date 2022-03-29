The hilarious slapping moment at the 2022 Oscars awards has dominated the mainstream entertainment gist all over the world

Different opinions have emanated about it and Nigerians are not left behind in sharing what they feel about the historical moment

Legit.ng conducted a social media poll to know if Will Smith was right to slap Chris Rock and it was a close result from the Legit readers

The famous slapping incident involving popular Hollywood actor Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock has dominated the entire media since it happened.

The unforgettable moment happened when the comedian made a joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett's shaven head during the Oscar awards show.

Will Smith landed Chris Rock a heavy slap on stage. Credit: @tmz_tv

Source: Instagram

A furious Will walked up the stage to give the comedian a hot slap and warned him to keep his wife's name off his mouth.

While a lot of people hailed the actor for defending his beloved wife in public, others condemned his act of violence on global TV.

In the light of that development, Legit.ng conducted a poll for its readers to know if Chris Rock deserved that slap from Will Smith and Nigerians have voted in the poll.

It was a close call between those who feel the comedian deserved the slap and the people against Will.

40.5% of the people who voted in the poll agreed that Chris deserved the slap he got at the Oscars.

41.9% are against Will for defending his wife by slapping the comedian on live TV.

15.5% of the voters are indifferent about the entire situation.

Check out the poll result below:

