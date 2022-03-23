Nigerian music superstar Davido has emerged as the celebrity with the most expensive lifestyle

The DMW boss beat his agelong rivals, Wizkid and Burna Boy, by a wide margin in a poll conducted by Legit.ng

Davido's emergence came after garnering a mouthwatering 81.2% of the total votes and quashing every competition

For the first time in the history of their agelong rivalries and competitions, Nigerians admitted that singer, Davido, has an edge over Wizkid even though it won't go down well with the FC.

In a poll conducted by Legit.ng on Twitter, Nigerians united in their voices to select the Risky crooner as the celebrity with the most expensive lifestyle by a wide and obvious margin.

Davido wins Nigeria's most expensive celeb. Credit: @davido @wizkidayo @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

A whopping 81.2% of Legit.ng readers voted for Davido as the Nigerian celebrity with the most expensive lifestyle.

Occupying the second spot is Davido's music contemporary, Wizkid, who only garnered 13.5% of the total votes to become the second Nigerian celebrity with the most expensive lifestyle.

Burna Boy came third with 3.8% of the votes according to the readers.

Some of the readers whose favourite stylish celebrities didn't make the nomination list also voted for them but they only garnered 1.5% of the total votes to complete the poll.

Check out how the readers voted in the poll below:

Source: Legit.ng