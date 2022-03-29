Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter, Shiloh Jolie Pitt, has pleaded with her famous parents for them to at least have a peaceful divorce

The Mr and Mrs Smith action stars went their separate ways in 2016 but their bitter divorce is still ongoing, which has now affected their first-born biological daughter

The teenager, who has reportedly not taken any side in the matter, wants her wealthy mom and dad to forgive each other before they move on with their lives

It's been over five years since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split, but they have not settled their nasty divorce yet. The Hollywood superstars' first-born biological daughter is concerned about her parents.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh wants the superstars to forgive each other. Image: @bradpittofflcial

Source: Instagram

Shiloh Jolie Pitt has reportedly pleaded with the popular actors to have a peaceful divorce at least. She wants both her parents to forgive each other before moving on with their lives.

The South African reports that the teenager is not taking their dramatic divorce well. Vogue reports that the former power couple went their separate ways in 2016, and Shiloh is the only one of their six children who has not taken sides in their separation.

OK Magazine's source tells the publication that the thespians' daughter wishes that her rents move on peacefully and find it in their broken hearts to "forgive each other".

