A court case to declare Kanye West's estranged wife Kim Kardashian single will be decided next week

The reality TV star had recently filled other court documents begging a judge to declare her legally as she revealed that Kanye's online rants against her have caused her emotional distress

However, in a rejoinder, the rapper has asked the court not to consider his social media attacks on Kardashian, saying she can’t prove that he wrote the posts

American rapper Kanye West has made it clear that he is not going to end his marriage without a fight.

As reported by TMZ, the father of four has filed legal documents to make his social media posts attacking Kim, Pete Davidson, and others inadmissible in next week’s hearing.

Kanye wants Kardashian to prove that he is the one who wrote those posts.

His lawyer is arguing these social media posts are not only hearsay they're double hearsay.

"Kardashian claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation. Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye," Ye's lawyer said.

The docs never say Kanye didn't write the posts but that the mother of four hasn't jumped through all the hoops.

According to Kanye's lawyer, it is not that the prenup can't be viewed as valid but at least not now.

