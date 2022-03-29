Ikorodu Bois now have a fleet of customized cars and one of them, Maleek, recently flaunted them in a TikTok challenge

In the video the young boy shared, a young lady matched her outfits with the colours of the luxury cars that she has

Jumping on the trend, Maleek also changed into six different outfits and showed fans their collection of wheelbarrow cars

Ikorodu Bois might not have expensive cars yet, but it looks like they get by well with their special range of customized vehicles.

One of the talented boys, Maleek recently hopped on a TikTok trend where you are expected to match the colour of your cars with your outfits.

Maleek shows off the Ikorodu Bois fleet Photo credit: @ikorodu_bois

Source: Instagram

Following the footsteps of a lady who went viral for matching her outfits with Ferraris and Lamborghinis, Maleek also did the same with their Wheelbarrows.

Ikorodu Bois have customized wheelbarrows painted blue, green, white, pink, yellow and brown.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"You can only use luxurious cars for this challenge."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Maleek's video

iamnaniboi:

"They ain't seen nothing yet ❤️❤️❤️"

lamide_olaitan:

"How many wheel barrow una get?"

_deejatouu:

"This's beautiful."

officialdaddymo:

"It’s the accuracy for me."

brigitta_awe:

"You saved the best car for the last."

official_bolaji3:

"I so much like this particular guy on this video, nigga dey give me joy."

Maleek of Ikorodu Bois surprises sister with customized 'Rolls Royce' for Valentine’s Day

A number of people showed off the different ways they celebrated Valentine's Day and one of the popular Ikorodu Bois made it special for his sister.

In a tweet shared on their page, one of the boys, Maleek, surprised his little sister with a customized pink Rolls Royce decorated with ribbons which is an upgrade from their usual wheelbarrow.

On Instagram, however, a video showed the details and moments that led up to the surprise, first with the sister's eyes closed.

On getting outside to where the 'vehicle' was parked, the little girl jumped for joy and turned back to hug her brother who then went on his knees with flowers for her.

Source: Legit.ng