A Nigerian comedy group, Ikorodu Bois, beautifully recreated a challenge a lady made using expensive cars

In their remake, Ikorodu Bois employed wheelbarrows in the place of Ferraris and Lamborghini to make people laugh

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video on Instagram spoke about how funnily skilled the children are

Ikorodu Bois have done it again with their special creativity. Remember the video of a young lady who started a challenge of wearing outfits that match different Ferraris and Lambos?

When her video went viral on Nigerian social media space, people said her challenge would not become popular because not many people can get different expensive cars with cool colours.

The group recreated the lady's challenge in a funny way. Photo source: @tifany_fit, @ikorodubois

Show of creativity

In a recent video by Ikorodu Bois, they employed the use of wheelbarrows and a makeshift toy car painted in different colours to remake the challenge.

Following the lady's drill, one of them called Maleek clapped as his clothes' colours kept changing to match the wheelbarrows beside him.

Watch the video below:

In less than an hour after the video was posted, it gathered over 1,000 comments. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

iamnaniboi said:

"They ain't seen nothing yet."

lamide_olaitan wondered:

"How many wheel barrow una get?"

brigitta_awe said:

"You saved the best car for the last.

officialdaddymo said:

"It’s the accuracy for me."

amazingklef said:

"Una no go kill me."

charming_kenndy said:

"Your matter don tire me."

ardeen_1 said:

"Werey boy and God bless you."

Ikordu Bois remade Davido and Wizkid's reunion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that barely a few hours after the video of Wizkid and Davido’s reunion surfaced on social media, comedy group, Ikorodu Bois, already recreated the viral clip.

The group posted the video on Instagram with a funny caption that read “Update About last night!”

In the video, two members of the comedy group played the character of the 30BG crooner and Made in Lagos (MIL) singer. The boys also made sure to rock similar outfits just like the music stars before they reenacted the brotherly hug.

