Is Flavour married? Interesting facts about the singer's private life

Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli, commonly known as Flavour, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, performer, and instrumentalist. He is renowned for his numerous hit tracks, some of the top ones being Nwa Baby, Awele, Golibe, and Ada Ada. The world-famous singer also has several studio albums to his name. Besides his incredibly successful music career, the singer's fans are also interested in his love life. Is Flavour married, and does he have any children?

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Flavour performs at the BET Experience Festival on December 12, 2015 at Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Tim Forbes

Source: Getty Images

Who is Flavour's wife? The singer has been linked to numerous women throughout his career, some of whom he has dated and others he has been rumoured to date. Here is a quick look at the singer's details.

Profile summary

Full name Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli Nickname Flavour Gender Male Date of birth November 23, 1983 Age 38 years (as of October 2022) Zodiac Sagittarius Place of birth Anambra State, Nigeria Current residence Enugu State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Igbo Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Single Ex-girlfriends Sandra Okagbue, Anna Banner, Beverly Ukaegbu, Onyinye Onungwa Father Benjamin Onyemaechi Okoli Mother Stella Okoli Siblings 3 Profession Singer, songwriter, instrumentalist Net worth $9.8 million Instagram @2niteflavour Twitter @2niteflavour

Who is Flavour married to?

Flavour performs at the BET Experience Festival at Ticketpro Dome on December 12, 2015 in Johannesburg, South Africa. RnB stars Mary J Blige and Maxwell headed music concert. Photo: Tim Forbes

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Nigerian singer is currently not married. In late 2015, rumours of Flavour's wife's wedding began to circulate. It was alleged that he had married one of his baby mamas in a private ceremony. However, these allegations were quickly dispelled by the singer's representatives.

Is Flavour in a relationship? No, he is not. Still, here is a look at his relationship timeline.

Sandra Okagbue

Okagbue is a Nigerian model, actress, and businesswoman. She is also a princess, having been born as the first child of the former Obi of Onitsha. Sandra and Flavour met in 2014 and began dating shortly afterwards.

The then Flavour's wife's photo first appeared on the singer's Instagram page in mid-2014. The duo's relationship gained massive public attention when Sandra gave birth to a daughter in late 2014.

Four years later, she and Flavour had their second child together. The two then had an on-and-off relationship before finally calling it quits and going their separate ways. Sandra was then rumoured to have dated the world-famous Nigerian footballer, Obi Mikel.

Anna Banner

Anna Banner is Flavour's second known baby mama. She is a Nigerian actress who has featured in numerous Nollywood movies. Anna and Flavour reportedly met in early 2015 and had their first child the same year.

Not much is known about their relationship or why it ended.

Onyinye Onungwa

Onungwa claimed to have been Flavour's first girlfriend way before his rise to prominence. She is an American-based video vixen and featured in Flavour's music video for his hit track, Shake Ukwu. Onyinye claimed that the renowned singer dumped her when he began seeing Anna and Sandra.

Did Flavour ever date Chizzy Alichi?

Chigozie Stephanie Alichi, commonly known as Chizzy Alichi, is a Nigerian actress. In 2016, she set tongues wagging when she posted a picture of her and Flavour as her display picture on Blackberry messenger. The photo went viral, with many of their followers alluding that the actress was dating Flavour.

The actress distanced herself from the allegations saying that she and Flavour were not in a romantic relationship. She clarified that the picture had been taken from a scene of a video of one of Flavour's latest songs, in which she had featured.

She further revealed that before shooting the video, she had never met the singer. According to her, the singer's management team requested her to be part of the video, a gig she readily accepted. She said,

Flavour is against marrying any of his baby mamas

The renowned Nigerian musician recently made it clear that he would not be getting married to either Sandra Okagbue or Anna Banner. He also observed that as a musician, marriage would be a huge distraction and that most artists at their prime in their careers are bound to crash once they get married.

Is Flavour married to Chidinma?

Chidinma Ekile, known professionally as Chidinma, is a Nigerian gospel singer and songwriter. In 2010, she rose to stardom after winning the third season of Project Fame West Africa. Rumours about a relationship between her and Flavour began to circulate after they were pictured kissing on set for Flavour's music video.

However, Flavour dispelled the relationship rumours, stating that Chidinma and he were only friends and that their relationship was strictly professional. Here is a look at what he had to say about the issue.

My connection to Chidinma is terrible. We kissed on TV, and it was awesome because the music we played at the time was love music. Kissing is like acting to show what we're reading is awesome.

Who are Flavour's children?

The popular singer is the proud father of three biological daughters and one adopted son. Here is a quick look at the kids' details.

Munachi Gabrielle Okoli

Gabrielle was born to Flavour and Sandra on September 29, 2014. She is currently eight years old. A section of her mother and father's fans think that Munachi would make a great actress if she ever decided to join the acting industry.

Sophia Okoli

Sophia was born to Flavour and Anna on August 1, 2015. The renowned singer is particularly fond of her and often posts numerous photos of their time together. She turned seven years old a few months ago.

Kaima Okoli

Kaima is Munachi's full sister. She was born on November 23, 2018. She is just about to turn four years old.

Semah Weifur

Semah is visually impaired and was born into a poor Liberian family. Flavour adopted him in 2017 and has taken care of him for the last five years. Before the adoption, Semah had been under the care of a Monrovia-based Non-Governmental Organization called the Christian Association of the Blind (CAB).

The Nigerian singer was compassionate about the blind, having had two visually impaired friends in secondary school. He acknowledged that those friends positively impacted his life. Since then, he developed immense respect for every differently abled person that was able to rise above their circumstance and make something out of their lives.

How old is Flavour?

Flavour performs at the BET Experience Festival on December 12, 2015 at Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Tim Forbes

Source: Getty Images

The renowned singer was born on November 23, 1983. This makes him 38 years old as of 2022.

What is Flavour's real name?

The renowned singer was born as Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli.

Where was Flavour born?

He was born in Anambra state and currently resides in Enugu State, a state in the South-East geopolitical zone of Nigeria.

Does Flavour have any siblings?

Yes, he grew up alongside three siblings. He has two sisters and a brother.

How many kids does Flavour have?

The popular singer has three biological daughters, Gabrielle, Sophia, and Kaima, and one adopted son named Semah Weifur.

Is Flavour married? This is one of the most common questions among the singer's fans and those who follow the Nigerian music industry. While the singer has been associated with various women throughout his career, he is currently single.

READ ALSO: 20 Afro hip-hop musicians you need to have in your playlist

Legit.ng recently published a list of the top Afro hip-hop musicians one needs to have on their playlist. The genre has recently gained a massive following, fuelled by the rise of prolific musicians from various African countries.

Additionally, hip-hop in Africa has greatly benefited from the influence of western culture. Who are the best African hip-hop musicians today?

Source: Legit.ng