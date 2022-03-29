I Held What I Saw, If You Were in My Shoes You Will Do Same: Lady Who Molested Ruger on Stage Says in Video
- A lady who claimed to be the person that molested Nigerian singer, Ruger, during his stage performance has finally spoken
- The lady shared a video showing her face to give an account of what happened on that fateful night and called out people who have been trolling her online
- She said if Ruger was angry about what happened it means he is not a good artiste because she only grabbed what she saw
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The lady behind singer Ruger's manhood grabbing video has finally revealed her face and gave an account of what went down during the performance.
She claimed that Ruger is not a good artiste if he is angry about the incident as she made a not too good apology.
The young lady said after all she didn't kill Ruger, she only held his thing:
Sexual harassment: Singer Ruger storms out of stage after lady grabbed his manhood, she refuses to apologize
"I don't even mean to hold his thing, I just wanted to embrace him my hand just touch there it was just a mistake probably nobody should curse me, if you are in my shoes you will do the same thing I saw something I say let me hold it."
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Nigerians react to the lady's video
Social media users have reacted differently to the lady's account of the manhood grabbing incident, some of them feel she might not be the one in the video.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
Vi_c_tor__:
"If na your Destiny and Goal For Life you Hold Like that you for Don Make am."
Anyanwucindy:
"Is not even her, she is your clout chasing the hand I saw in the viral video is bigger that this time hands I'm seeing now."
Daniel_matt_:
"Someone daughter, Aunty & future wife combine."
Sofiatbisiriyu:
"Try am with burna boy."
Maryann_april_stevens:
"How are we even sure she's the real lady?"
Favour_spiffy:
"I don't think she is the girl, this one just wants to trend."
Ruger storms out of stage after lady grabbed his manhood
Legit.ng previously reported that a video of Ruger's nasty encounter with a female fan made rounds on social media.
The overbearing fan had reached for the singer's private part in the middle of his performance and grabbed him inappropriately.
Ruger immediately yanked her hand off, managed to control his anger before he stormed off the stage.
Source: Legit.ng