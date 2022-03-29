A lady who claimed to be the person that molested Nigerian singer, Ruger, during his stage performance has finally spoken

The lady shared a video showing her face to give an account of what happened on that fateful night and called out people who have been trolling her online

She said if Ruger was angry about what happened it means he is not a good artiste because she only grabbed what she saw

The lady behind singer Ruger's manhood grabbing video has finally revealed her face and gave an account of what went down during the performance.

She claimed that Ruger is not a good artiste if he is angry about the incident as she made a not too good apology.

Lady in Ruger's molestation video speaks.

Source: Instagram

The young lady said after all she didn't kill Ruger, she only held his thing:

"I don't even mean to hold his thing, I just wanted to embrace him my hand just touch there it was just a mistake probably nobody should curse me, if you are in my shoes you will do the same thing I saw something I say let me hold it."

Nigerians react to the lady's video

Social media users have reacted differently to the lady's account of the manhood grabbing incident, some of them feel she might not be the one in the video.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Vi_c_tor__:

"If na your Destiny and Goal For Life you Hold Like that you for Don Make am."

Anyanwucindy:

"Is not even her, she is your clout chasing the hand I saw in the viral video is bigger that this time hands I'm seeing now."

Daniel_matt_:

"Someone daughter, Aunty & future wife combine."

Sofiatbisiriyu:

"Try am with burna boy."

Maryann_april_stevens:

"How are we even sure she's the real lady?"

Favour_spiffy:

"I don't think she is the girl, this one just wants to trend."

Ruger storms out of stage after lady grabbed his manhood

Legit.ng previously reported that a video of Ruger's nasty encounter with a female fan made rounds on social media.

The overbearing fan had reached for the singer's private part in the middle of his performance and grabbed him inappropriately.

Ruger immediately yanked her hand off, managed to control his anger before he stormed off the stage.

