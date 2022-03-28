Ace Nollywood actress, Regina Daniel sparked reactions when she shared lovely photos of her son, Munir as a baby and her mother, Rita Daniels

The movie stars shared the lovely photos to celebrate Mother's Day as she heaped praises on herself and her dear mother

She suggested that mothers should be celebrated daily, Nigerians have reacted to the strong message she shared on Instagram

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels gushed over her beloved mum, Rita Daniels, and specially celebrated her on Mother's Day.

She released a short video that has photos of her son, Munir as a baby and her mother Rita Daniels as she serenaded her with amazing words.

Regina Daniels celebrates Mother's Day.

Source: Instagram

Regina also celebrated herself as a member of the motherhood association:

"Happy Mother’s Day to my treasure that birthed me @rita.daniels06 and to myself as a member of the motherhood association. My existence and purpose in life would have been a mission impossible if it wasn’t for you @rita.daniels06."

The beautiful actress finally suggested that Mother's Day should be celebrated daily

Her mother, Rita commented on the post and also appreciated her dear daughter:

"Awww, thanks my pride my princess. I wish you all the best of motherhood. Mummy moon! @regina.daniels."

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Regina's Mother's Day post

Social media users have reacted differently to Regina Daniel's Mother's Day post.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Affiliate_rbc:

"Happy Mother's Day ❤️ God Bless Your Hardwork

Browneyez_d:

"Happy Mother Day beautiful Queens God bless you beautiful baby amen."

Mz_gorgeous2586:

"Happy Mother’s Day beautiful."

Emmanuelchukwuam:

"Happy mother's day...but in one of d picture u look like Ngozi Ezeno."

