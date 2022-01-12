Nollywood’s Regina Daniels has heaped accolades and endearments on her darling mother who just clocked a new age

The doting daughter penned a lengthy note of appreciation to her mum while wishing her a happy birthday celebration

Fans and colleagues in the industry joined the actress in celebrating her mother and wishing her well

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has dedicated a special post to her mother, Rita, on the occasion of her birthday.

The actress started off by noting how she doesn’t have the right words to capture the way she feels about her mother and how special she is.

Regina Daniels celebrates mother's birthday.

Source: Instagram

Regina expressed her sincere gratitude and appreciation to her mum for making her feel safe and showing her so much love.

She wrote:

"I don’t have the right words to express how special and quintessential your presence is for me. Under your shadow, I feel the safest and the happiest. Happy birthday to my sweet mother! Thanks a lot mother for the utmost love and infinite patience."

Still felicitating with the celebrant, Regina vowed to fulfil every single promise she has made to her mother.

She equally mentioned how she has benefitted immensely from her mother’s knowledge, wisdom, and conscience.

The actress accompanied her post with lovely pictures of her and her mother.

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

halimabubakar said:

"Happy birthday to mummyEnjoy mama."

lauraikeji said:

"Happy birthday to ur beautiful mom."

emekasparkling said:

"Happy birthday beautiful woman of God."

favourbenita said:

"Happy birthday sweetie mother,God really Bless you for all you do."

harveysly said:

"Happy birthday mama. May God continue to bless and protect you."

lindaosifo said:

"Happy Birthday mama. LLNP."

