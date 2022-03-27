Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, is no doubt enjoying family life going by her recent post

The movie star, her husband and their four children recently went on vacation to the City of Gold, Dubai

Omotola shared fun photos and videos from their trip and internet users gushed over the beautiful family

Popular Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her family have caused a buzz on social media over their vacation.

The veteran movie star, her husband, Captain Ekeinde and their four kids all went on a trip to Dubai.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Omotola shared a series of photos and videos from their vacation.

Omotola Jalade and family vacation in Dubai. Photos: @realomosexy

Source: Instagram

In some of the snaps, actress and her family were seen jet skiing near the Burj Al Arab, one of the most luxurious hotels in the world.

In other photos the actress and her two daughters, Meraiah and Princess, were seen lounging in their beach wears.

They also made fun videos on their trip and they were posted online. See Omotola’s post below:

Internet users react

The actress’ vacation photos with her family left many fans gushing over them. Some of them explained the importance of having kids early, while others noted that money is good.

Read some comments below:

Olufunmii:

“Me and my children someday in Jesus Name .”

Maya_kay0:

“This right here is goals for me❤️.”

Buskuka95:

“Family , fun time is a necessity. Family over everything .”

Fashion_magicblog:

“Nothing as cute as early marriage, just that so many things has to be put in place most times before marriage.”

Eye_bee_halliday:

“The kind of family I want Rich and United . It’s really rare these days.”

_Jennyivy:

“Na to Marry early o.”

Misschidel:

“Money is good ooo.”

Omotola celebrates as daughter bags masters degree

Ace Nollywood star, Omotola Jalade is so excited about a special day in her life as he first daughter, Princess Ekehinde graduated from the university.

The proud mother took to her Instagram page to share enviable moments as Princess graduated with a Masters in International Tourism Management.

Omotola also noted that Princess' graduation day, March 23, 2022, was a special day for her because it fell on her husband's birthday and their 26th wedding anniversary.

