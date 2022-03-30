Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer, her husband, Olakunle Churchill and their son, King, recently went on vacation to Spain

Taking to social media, Rosy shared series of photos and a video showing different fun moments from their trip

According to Rosy, ladies should be with men who spoil them and internet users have reacted to her posts

Popular Nigerian actress, Rosy Meurer, seems to be enjoying her time being married to businessman, Olakunle Churchill.

The celebrity couple and their son, King, recently went on vacation to Madrid, Spain and Rosy made sure to carry fans along on social media.

The movie star made a video compilation showing the several fun and luxury moments from their trip.

Rosy Meurer, Olakunle Churchill and son vacation in Spain. Photos: @official_rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

In the video, the couple were seen at several high end stories such as Gucci and Salvatore Ferragamo, and they tried on several luxury items and even appeared to buy some of them.

Rosy also captured the different fancy food they ate, their beautiful hotel, their son having a fun time and more.

In her caption she wrote:

“TRIP TO MADRID, SPAIN . We haven’t done anything fun yet. Been shopping shopping shopping .”

See the video below:

In another post, Rosy shared photos of herself posing with her different shopping bags after they purchased items at fancy stores. She then advised ladies to be with men who will spoil them.

She wrote:

“Get you a man that spoils you ”

See her post below:

Internet users below:

Rosy’s vacation snaps with Churchill raised interesting comments. Read some of them below:

Brighttallwoman:

“I no wan make d video finish E too sweet me.. Love ur family Rosy❣️.”

Shinebright3596:

“I so much love you guys lovely couple and my cute prince ♥️♥️♥️♥️❣️.”

Sandykesh_official:

“Always a happy family ❤️❤️.”

Queenchi278:

“Na woman weh calm down go enjoy ☺ .”

Denrele_edun:

“Look at chu! I almost didn't recognize you. Even the Kardashians cannot be Keeping Up With you!!!!!! Go gurl! And buy my own oooooooooo.”

Belindadzattah:

“You deserve it sis ❤️❤️❤️ see my NiYI .”

Soso_hermajesty:

“Gucci packaging is now green.”

Interesting.

