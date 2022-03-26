Popular Nigerian socialite and businesswoman, Jennifer aka Jenny’s Glow, has now tied the knot with her man, Esosa

The couple hosted guests to their beautiful wedding that took place in Benin City, Edo state, and videos have made the rounds online

A massive castle wedding cake was also spotted at the well decorated venue and it reportedly cost N75 million

Popular Nigerian socialite, Jenny’s Glow, with real name Jennifer, has now gotten married to her boo, Esosa.

Their beautiful wedding which took place on March 26, 2022, in Benin City, Edo state, caused a lot of buzz on social media.

Photos and videos from the grand occasion made the rounds online and gave fans a lot of things to talk about.

Jennifer of Jenny’s Glow gets married in Benin. Photos: @berbiedoll, @goldmynetv

See videos from the occasion below:

Jenny’s Glow’s wedding cake reportedly cost N75 million

Another outstanding thing from the socialite event was the wedding cake which created a spectacle that left many guests and fans in awe.

The huge castle-like cake was one of the high points from the wedding especially after it was revealed that it cost N75 million.

A man at the event who appeared to be one of the planners and spoke with authority on the cake, noted that it cost N75 million and that those in doubt needed to do their findings.

See the video of the cake and the man’s statement below:

Internet users react

Jenny’s Glow’s wedding raised a lot of talking points online and fans had so much to say about the price of the cake. Read some of their comments below:

Malv_cuisine:

“I’m happy for the baker.”

Theigbomaiden:

“75? Na land? .”

Kokoeka11:

“75m did they put long life inside the cake?.”

Amyursular:

“Why not 1billion ‍.”

Nma_j1:

“75million I great oh.”

Lynda_stemcell:

“....Money for duplex .”

Chimezieemma:

“Hmmmmm but is it wise to spend money in this way, ?????”

Abiketoh_unique:

“Mio ni Soro kan kan 75million on cake .”

Petratee_:

“Linus .”

Interesting.

