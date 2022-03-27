Nigerian singer and songwriter Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua popularly known as Seyi Shay has got many talking as she spoke on the identity of the person who got her pregnant

Seyi had stirred reactions after doing a Rihanna by storming Davido's O2 London concert with her bare baby bump

Inquisitive fans again brought up the issue of her baby daddy which she hilariously tackled in an Instagram question and answer

Seyi Shay, real name Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua, has again dribbled fans when the issue of her baby daddy recently came up.

The 37-year-old pregnant singer was thrown the questions during her Instagram question and answer session with fans monitored by @instablog9ja.

Seyi Shay finally reveals the personality responsible for her pregnancy, stirs huge reactions on social media

Source: Instagram

Seyi had promised to be 100% open as she urged fans to ask her anything about her pregnancy journey.

A fan then asked who's responsible for her pregnancy and she hilariously revealed it is Elohim - a name for God used frequently in the Hebrew Bible.

Another enquired who her husband is and she responded with Jesus, suggesting quite amusingly that the religious leader revered in Christianity is her baby daddy.

See her responses to the inquisitive fans below:

Nigerians react

@gold_naturals_body_affairs said:

"Perfect answer. Leave the lady alone and mind your business."

@bshizzle70d said:

"Oshey , Virgin Mary . Shior . Na you say make dem ask you anything about the pregnancy o."

@glowwithvas said:

"Shey na tafia the person be want....like me wen swipe to see who give am belle."

@sharon_chigozirim said:

"Second mother Mary! Seyi Shay di nso mere ha ebere with their questions."

@favour.ij_ said:

"People on the internet needs to learn how to mind their business,it's really not hard!"

Singer Seyi Shay shows off her engagement ring by 'some guy'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Seyi Sahy had described her man as 'some guy' while showing off her engagement ring.

The Gimme Love crooner made this revelation during an interview with Beat FM. One of the presenters who noticed her ring called her attention to it and asked if she was engaged.

She replied:

"Some guy gave it to me and asked me will you marry me?"

The singer then noted that her engagement ring is diamond. When the presenter noted that her engagement is the reason why she's glowing, Seyi said no. According to her, she had evolved and was glowing before the man came into her life.

Source: Legit.ng