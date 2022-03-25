Music superstar, Davido and her first daughter Imade Adeleke got most of her fans talking after a lovely video of them emerged online

The singer was questioned by her inquisitive daughter for not greeting people as they rode together in a car

The driving Davido who seemed to be concentrated on the road replied her for peace to reign, Nigerians have reacted to the father and daughter video

Davido and her beautiful daughter, Imade Adeleke are back at serving father and daughter's goals on social media and their fans are loving it.

Imade and her father went on a ride together and the singer shared the moment on his Instagram page and wondered about her questions asking skills.

Imade questions Davido in video. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

During the ride, Imade asked Davido who seemed to concentrate on the road why he is not greeting the people.

She diligently asked Davido why ain't you saying hi and he replied that he did for peace to reign.

Check out the cute father and daughter video below:

Nigerians react to father and daughter video

Social media users have reacted differently to Davido and Imade's video, most of them commended Sophia for raising an amazing kid.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Massage_and_fitness_lagos_abj:

"This is cute from the kid."

Symplychi_oma:

"There’s something about Imade . I must say her mum really raised her well . Cos her heart is Gold."

Iam_bulll:

"She get respect. Her mum raised her well, lil imade with gold heart."

Danddellion:

"She no know say daddy na star?"

Luiz_nana:

"Lol him nor get explanation for her."

Ade.bank:

"Imade daddy is OBO and he is driving a lambo... No worry, you'll understand later."

Theglobalteacher_:

"It’s her little thumb in the air trying to save her dad’s face for me this kid is going places well raised. Bravo @thesophiamomodu."

Source: Legit.ng