Congratulations have been pouring in for Nigerian singer Seyi Shay as she recently made a revelation about her personal life

The Yolo Yolo crooner talked about her relationship status, noting that she had evolved and was glowing before she met him

As expected, Nigerians stormed the comment section to congratulate her while others commented their displeasure on what she said

Singer Seyi Shay has revealed that she is engaged as she recently showed off her diamond ring.

The Gimme Love crooner made this revelation during an interview with Beat FM.

One of the presenters who noticed her ring called her attention to it and asked if she was engaged.

Singer Seyi Shay says she's engaged. Photos: @iamseyishay

Source: Instagram

She replied:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Some guy gave it to me and asked me will you marry me?"

The singer then noted that her engagement ring is diamond.

When the presenter noted that her engagement is the reason why she's glowing, Seyi said no. According to her, she had evolved and was glowing before the man came into her life.

Seyi, however, noted that when he came he added to her glow.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

bestiezinny:

"Very happy for her congratulations ma!"

iamdx2:

"2022 is made of love."

gustavo_otavo:

"Some guy? Woke people."

dr.sph1nx:

"I like she tries to play down the guy, but praises the diamonds and calls it real. It means she actually values the man."

mayoruzzy:

"Don’t know if this is a Big deal Cus I’m not woke like you guy’s. Why call ur fiancé “some guy” yet you’re hyping and respecting only the diamond “some guy” gave you."

iam_prettylisaa:

"Pls keep it private ooh some people hate good news this days."

pwetty_missy_dee:

"Ok now congratulations to her."

lovejoice45:

"Lol..Congratulations dear.. But which one is some guy?"

adepejuruth_cateringservice:

"Best Nigeria Female Music Artist.. After you Yemi alade.. I don't know the rest. Sheyi fine girl Omo Dada GOD bless your relationship oooooooo witches and wizard will not see it in Jesus name Amennnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn."

adepejuruth_cateringservice:

"Beautiful congratulations Best Nigeria Female Sweet Voice I love to hear her sing anytime any day."

Is that a baby bump?

Seyi Shay shared a video of herself dancing happily in a video post but her fans and colleagues were interested in something else.

A close look at the video shows Seyi’s tummy looking slightly bigger than usual and many couldn’t help but conclude that the singer has finally been blessed with the fruit of the womb.

Shortly after sharing the video, friends, colleagues and other well-wishers didn’t wait for the singer to say more before they flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng