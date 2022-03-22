A man's confidence in going straight into a lady's DM after seeing her dance videos is leading to marriage soon

The lady who was approached said the man eventually asked her to marry him and she said 'yes' to his proposal

Many Nigerians who reacted to the love story wondered why nobody is replying DMs they have sent out

A young lady known as Blessing Smith has gone on Twitter to reveal how she met her fiance on social media.

One of the several photos she shared showed the moment the man came into her DM to comment on her dance video.

Many people were wowed by their love story. Photo source: @miss_bsmithe

Source: Twitter

I accepted to marry him

He went ahead to commend her for making nice posts. The lady with the Twitter handle @miss_bsmithe received the compliment with happiness as she replied "Lol, thanks."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Blessing who shared a photo of the man and her revealed that she accepted his marriage proposal.

See her post below:

People talk about DMs

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 27,000 likes with hundreds of comments. Some wondered why no one is replying to their DMs.

Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

@_Athelstann said:

"I Don't know how "we started with a DM" Couple do it sha. Pls how do you people send the DM? Anytime I send that type of DM, it's either I get aired or blocked, sometimes I get chastised and warned. Congratulations."

@Novel_Uche said:

"Sending DMs is extremely hard for me. I don't know why."

@janet_chinenye replied:

"You never see the one wey enter your eye that's why."

@StickSweett said:

"Engaging ladies these days in the dm is so draining as they turn it into publicity stunt, cruise catching & a way of bringing people down so, for the fact that he was lucky doesn’t apply to others. Ladies should emulate this and be more sensible. Anyway, no shades & congrats."

@JoyAdaeze13 replied:

"Trust me the right woman will not stress you."

@maxy_147 said:

"This same DM? Na so so link full my DM."

Nigerian man marries lady from the comment section

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Oloyede Godwin Gideon, in an exclusive message sent to Legit.ng revealed how he met his wife, Talatu Precious Mohammed Akpa.

Oloyede said that he met his wife in a Facebook comment section on a post made by Legit.ng. He added that it was in that place they had their first conversation.

After three months, fate brought them together as they met at a wedding function. It was at the venue that they exchanged contacts.

Source: Legit.ng