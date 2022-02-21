Nigerian musicians are more popular in Ghana than their country's musicians being popular in Nigeria

This has often come up as an argument on social media and fans from both sides have argued fiercely about the interesting topic

Popular media personality, Ameyaw Debrah, has explained why even up-and-coming Nigerian musicians are more popular in Ghana than the big acts

Time and over again, social media has been buzzing with the debate of why Nigerian musicians are more popular in Ghana but musicians in Ghana are not known in Nigeria.

Not only the musicians but also Nigerian songs seem to have filled the airwaves in Ghana, but you would hardly hear a Ghanaian song being played on a Nigerian radio station, the arguers usually say.

You can mention the music heavyweights in Nigerian – the likes of Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Tekno, Don Jazzy, and the list goes on and on.

However, even some of the up-and-coming Nigerian musicians – Joeyboy, Fireboy, Kizz Daniel, Rekaado Banks, and the like, are known all over Ghana.

During a chat with Ghana’s foremost blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, he gave reasons why this is the case.

He explained that Nigerian musicians are able to produce super hit songs that turn out to be global hits – songs that people all over the world can sing and relate to and so it makes it easier for them to penetrate the global music market, especially Ghana.

Ameyaw Debrah added that even the up-and-coming Nigerian musicians become popular in Ghana for their hits, an instance is Fireboy who became a sensation following his hit song Peru.

"I think the thing about Nigerian musicians is that most of them are going global. They are everywhere and so it is very easy to hear songs from their top stars and even their up-and-coming musicians who are breaking and entering the spaces,” he said.

Unfortunately, Ghanaian musicians have not been able to generate enough buzz to penetrate the Nigerian market because they are not able to produce enough songs to match their Nigerian counterparts, Ameyaw Debrah noted.

"Ghana, we have not been so fortunate to get a lot of global hits. And so it is not surprising that they are not popular in Nigeria. Sometimes, it is just a few of the top arts that easily spread across but even so, Nigerians may know our top artistes but not the up-and-coming ones,” Ameyaw averred.

