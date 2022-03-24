Popular Nigerian singer, Victony sparked hilarious reactions after engaging a fan who trolled him about wheelchair

The fan felt the singer is riding on the wheelchair situation to acquire fame for himself got a savage response from him

Victony suggested that the fan and others who felt the same way might be needing microphones and wheelchairs, Nigerians have reacted to the interesting exchange

A fan bit more than he could chew after he trolled singer, Victony during an interesting exchange on social media.

The fan started the conversation when he said a day will come when people will talk about how Victony used wheelchair to get popularity.

According to the fan:

"One day we will talk about how Victony used wheel chair to tax on us."

The Holy Father crooner replied the fan that maybe the time has come to get wheelchairs and microphones for people so peace could reign.

Nigerians react to Victony's exchange with the fan

A number of social media users have reacted to the singer's response to the fans.

Bouquijohnson:

"This reply deserves gold medal."

Blaccquin:

"Sometimes I wish some of you go thru the pain others feels/felt."

Richmanswife__:

"For real please give him your wheelchair dear, let him pursue his own fame!"

_Fyshe:

"Why say this??? The poor boy survived an accident? Who would chase clout in that kind of situation. We saw the car. Nna ehn."

Tonia_michaels:

"Abi o… As per wheelchair and mic na starter pack na! Insensitive individuals! When someone is talented, celebrate them!"

Asiwajulerry:

"Imagine using an accident where he did not just struggle to survive but also lost his friend to troll him. Nawa."

