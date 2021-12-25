Singer Davido’s Flytime concert went down on Friday, December 24 and it was indeed a night packed with entertaining moments for attendees

One of the highlights from the night happened when Victony joined the singer on stage and made a successful attempt to stand from his wheelchair for the first time

Many fans and online observers on social media found the moment emotional as they had different things to say

All roads led to the Eko Convention Centre on Friday night, December 24, for singer Davido’s much-anticipated concert.

As expected, the hall was packed full with fans and music lovers who have waited so long to watch the Nigerian superstar perform in body and flesh.

Davido happy as Victony stands from wheelchair at his show.

Source: Facebook

Colleagues in the industry like Adekunle Gold, Tiwa Savage, Zlatan Ibile, Mayorkun among others showed up for Davido and joined him on stage to perform some hit numbers.

The night took an interesting turn after singer Victony joined Davido on stage and attempted to do the unexpected.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Victony successfully attempted to leave his wheelchair and stand for the first time since his car accident.

The crowd went wild with excitement and Davido couldn’t help but fall on his knees in appreciation to God as Victony stood on his feet.

The singer went on to perform Holy Father, a song that features Mayorkun.

Watch the moment below:

Reactions:

mamajay_official said:

" thank you Lord,he can stand back."

drealalakoriguy said:

"God be praise......this just made my year....wow.....So shall it be....Victony shall walk again...."

bigmani4 said:

"David went down to bring him up."

akinolaadvice said:

"Davido gave everyone a movie not just a show ….His always Relevant both home and abroad…..and his Blessed…"

_king.frosh said:

"Hope say miracle dey happen for una show? NO BE TO DEY SHOUT MACHALA UP AND DOWN OO. DAVIDO THE MIRACLE MAN I STAN FOR LIFE."

