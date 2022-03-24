Popular Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola Salako has stirred massive reactions on social media and her fans are loving the vibe

The movie star took to her Instagram page and put up some never seen before pictures of herself when she was pretty much younger

She warned her followers not to laugh as they see the photos but most of them didn't heed are warning as they flooded her page with laughter

Nigerian actress, Foluke Daramola gets many of her numerous followers talking with the recent post she made on social media.

The bursty movie star took to her verified Instagram page to share photos of herself when she was still a slim girl and warned her followers not to laugh about them.

Foluke Daramola shares throwback photos. Credit: @folukedaramolasalako

Source: Instagram

One of the photos looked like when she newly graduated from high school and her fans can't take their eyes out of her impressive transformation.

She captioned the posts as:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"Nobody should laugh o"

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react hilariously to Foluke's photos

A number of Foluke Daramola's followers have reacted to her throwback photos and wondered where she got the bigger body from.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Iamfunkeetti:

"I swear me go laugh o how come ,watin u eat?"

Zanzeespabeautynstyle:

"You’ve always been pretty but how did the come about!? Ok bye."

Oluwasanmiife:

"Why did you leave your self this way now? I knew you at Ikeja high school then,I was 1995 set. And some close to me knew you,at oau."

Samuelolufemi5:

"This is when Foluke hasn't Daramola. May God continue to strengthen and bless you ma."

Napoleonpeter335:

"Let no one despise the days of little beginning. Without that phase of your life you won't be here today. Congratulations."

Coker_abosedeola:

"Beauty since 1900. You have always been a beauty to behold."

Funke Akindele laughs as she shares throwback photos

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that actress, Funke Akindele made a joke about herself on social media and her fans loved it.

The actress shared a rare photo of her younger self with a lady and warned her followers not to laugh.

Funke also made jest of her brows, But Nigerians didn't heed her warning as that trooped to her page to laugh.

Source: Legit.ng