Popular Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji, is celebrating his beloved wife, Mo Bimpe on her 28th birthday

The actor shared a flawless couple video on Instagram and showered praises on his actress wife to celebrate her special day

Lateef also funnily danced to trending Warisi song and fans have joined him in celebrating his beloved wife

Lateef Adedimeji shared yet another funny but lovely video of himself and his wife, Mo Bimpe, on Instagram and fans can't stop talking about it.

The actor is excited over Mo Bimpe's 28th birthday and used the video to pass a strong message to her on her special day.

Adedimeji Lateef celebrates Mo Bimpe. Credit: @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

He said some amazing words to the beautiful actress and revealed that she knows how to make him play like a baby.

In the video, Lateef danced to viral Warisi song in a funny way and fans recognised how crisp it is.

According to him:

"You sure know how to make me play like Mumu . It’s your birthday my love , May Allah never forsake you . You are so beautiful in and out and I thank Allah every day for you .

"I just want to tell you today again that I gat you and will always be here . Again to forever joy and happiness unlimited my love."

Watch the video below:

Lovely birthday wishes

Social media users have joined Lateef Adedimeji in celebrating his beloved wife and showered her with beautiful birthday messages.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Orekoya_mary:

"Happy birthday my woman May you be blessed with all good things in life."

Estbeauty_hub:

"Happy birthday to her I wish her everything she wish her self ,more blessings , Amen to her silent prayers .my birthday mate , happy birthday to us."

Heli_zha_bheth__:

"Happy birthday Mrs Adedimeji."

I_amreedah:

"See me smiling like mumuhappy birthday to your lomllong life and prosperity no idhnillah."

Source: Legit.ng