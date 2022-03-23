Top Nigerian singer, Davido, is in the news again over his alleged fourth baby mama, Larissa London

The young lady recently took to social media to celebrate her son, Dawson, who just clocked 2-years-old

Larissa shared fun photos and videos from her son’s birthday party and Nigerians have continued to debate on whether he looks like Davido

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again raised speculations that he is the father of four after his alleged baby mama, Larissa London, celebrated her son’s birthday.

Larissa’s son, Dawson, clocked two on March 22, 2022, and she took to social media to celebrate him by sharing fun photos and videos from his big day.

Also on Instagram, the happy mother noted that her baby boy was finally two as she gushed over him.

Davido's alleged baby mama Larissa's son clocks 2. Photos: @davido, @larissalondon

The little boy was also seen smiling happily as his mother and others celebrated with him on his big day.

Her caption reads:

“Dawson is finally 2 !! Tuesday 22.3.22.”

See her post below:

Internet users react to Dawson’s photos

As expected, Dawson’s birthday photos gave rise to speculations about Davido being his father and many fans argued about his looks.

While some people said he resembled the top singer, others disagreed. Read some of their comments below:

T.i.w.a.r.a.m.u.z.o:

“Na una know how una take dey see this resemblance.”

Spicyyhairs:

“This child looks so much like Hailey.”

Jeettaa___:

“Davido blood strong sha.”

Chiblue0202:

“The guy is so cute …… Davido blood sha ….I pray one day he learns to accept him …. Happy birthday son.”

Mercypwetty:

“Davido dsnt deny his kids so there is definitely something that we don’t know.”

Augustina.vivian:

“If truly this boy is Davido's son, Davido will surely attend his birthday party just as he has been doing with his other kids.”

Nancyy_johnson:

"Looks like the mixture of Imade and hailey."

Hmm.

Davido's alleged 4th baby mama reacts to claims that she shaded Chioma

Earlier, Larissa London, alleged to be singer Davido's baby mama, reacted to the allegations that she shaded Chioma Rowland.

Larissa had taken to her Instagram story to organise a question and answer session. A follower then asked if one of her posts about relationships was meant for Davido's third baby mama.

She replied and said it was an old post, adding that she reposted it from someone's page. According to her, shading is for cowards.

