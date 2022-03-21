Actress Lola Magret has taken to social media to mark her birthday today, March 21 and she has been well celebrated

The movie star channelled her inner royalty in stunning photos which were specially taken for her birthday celebration

Fans and colleagues of the actress have flooded her page with well wishes and genuine prayers as she continues life

Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Lola Magret, has clocked a new age today, March 21, and like many, shared the good news on social media.

As expected, the movie star took beautiful photos to mark her special day. Lola donned a black outfit designed with silver and gold embroidery.

Lola Magret is celebrating her birthday. Photo credit: @lolamagret

Source: Instagram

The gown had full length dramatic sleeves which formed a cloak around the actress when pulled forward.

She finished the look with well laid blonde and black hair, with minimal accessories to match.

"Cheers to another 365 days My glam squad understood the assignment"

"A Queen i Stan and re-stan Happiest birthday to me ✌️My glam squad understood the assignment"

Nigerians celebrate Lola Magret

iamadeniyitayo:

"Happy beautiful birthday sis ❤️❤️❤️❤️ more glorious years."

omowunmiajiboye:

"May you celebrate many more years in good health dear"

dami_dada:

"My beautiful aunty! Happy birthday ma! May This be the best year yet for you in Jesus name! "

olami_son_of_mercy:

"Happy birthday to you gorgeous sister, may you celebrate more years on the land of living, may the rest of your life be the best of ur life. "

iamkemikorede:

"Happy birthday to you sweetie llnp"

olajuwon_adewunmi:

"Hbd to you my beautiful queen. Wish you a prosperous birthday."

