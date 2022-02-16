Celebrity couple, Mo Bimpe and Adedimeji Lateef warm hearts with a funny video of them that made it to the internet

The actress shared a video of her dear husband hiding in a wardrobe as she looked for him in the house

Apparently, he was hiding somewhere in their wardrobe just to avoid bathing, Mo Bimpe said she encounters such treatment every time

Popular Nollywood couple Mo Bimpe and Adedimeji Lateef got their fans laughing after the actress shared a video of her darling husband on social media.

In the video, Mo Bimpe was searching and calling her husband and he answered from his awkward hiding as they exchanged hilarious conversation.

Lateef Adedimeji hides in wardrobe. Credit: @mo_bimpe

Source: Instagram

Lateef hid in a wardrobe because he was trying to avoid bathing on a particular day while his wide dragged and forced him out of his hiding place.

In the caption of the video, Mo Bimpe said her husband always cracks her up and she go through such things all the time.

She also the actor makes her laugh like a fool every time as she declared her love for him.

Check out the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to the funny video of the couple and commended them.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Debbie_shokoya:

"Is that end for me."

bosealaoo:

"The *I shock you * is what I'm so angry about like, is making me laugh like a mumu."

Amazingrambo14:

"This guy is a full time job. I don't envy you at all."

Tunjiibikemmy:

"Omo u people will now be making me to give love a chance again."

Baby_ikenne:

"Forgerrit! Love is sweet when you find the right person."

Kayode_adamolekun:

"@mo_bimpe and @adedimejilateef please don’t kill me ooooo, it’s not by force to baf (bath)."

Itz_dewunmi:

"It is d end for mewhe he used his back to hit the wardrobelove u both sooo much."

Mo Bimpe throws Lateef Adedimeji surprise birthday party

In a related development that involves the couple, Legit.ng previously reported that Mo Bimpe and Lateef Adedimeji impressed their fans by displaying love.

The actor clocked added a new age and his wife, Mo Bimpe gave him a very beautiful surprise party.

The actress got a surprise team alongside Muslim clerics who stormed their house at 12am to wish her husband a happy birthday many stars in the entertainment industry also attended the party.

Source: Legit.ng