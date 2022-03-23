Popular comedian and skit maker, Mr Macaroni has revealed the strategy he uses to stay sane since he does not have a woman

In a post sighted online, a fan had asked the comedian how he copes with being single, a status he has attained since 2012

Accordimg to Macaroni, he also has some female friends who are scared of relationships, so he calls on them and they pray together

Popular skit maker and activist, Mr Macaroni has got people laughing on social media after he revealed his coping mechanism to a curious fan.

The fan had asked yhe comedian how he copes with his needs if he has been out of a relationship since 2012.

Macaroni's reply was a hilarious one as he disclosed that he has a couple of female friends who are scared of relationships and all he does is call them so that they can pray together.

In Macroni's words:

"I have some female friends who are also scared of relationships. I call them and we pray together."

Nigerians react to Mr Macaroni's reply

Davido's mum bought Mr Macaroni his first phone

Nigerian singer Davido sparked mixed reactions online after his interview went viral on social media.

Davido, in the video, revealed his late mother Veronica Adeleke bought popular comedian and activist Mr Macaroni his first phone.

The singer added that Macaroni made this known to him as the comedian promised to always be there for him.

The statement, however, didn't go down well with some social media users who said that Davido was casting the comedian.

In a previous report via Legit.ng, Macaroni had also revealed how Davido's dad Deji Adeleke bought him his first laptop.

Source: Legit.ng